Hit by a drunk driver call Shane Smith

Shane Smith Law has a new free book, that walks you through what you need to know after an accident

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

You've got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “What should someone do if they are hit by a Drunk Driver?

“This scenario adds an extra layer of complexity” says Shane. There is a claim against the drunk driver that is very punitive. It can result in substantial compensation. There's also an emotional component: we want to help the victim navigate and deal with the emotional damage they've sustained. These can be difficult times that why you want to speak to us right away. We can and will take care of you. In Pain? Call Shane! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com and get a copy of their free “Survival Guide”.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.