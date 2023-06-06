Village on Morehead offers a lifestyle of convenience

Prime location close to Dilworth, Myers Park & Eastover

This morning in our Senior Spotlight - we're joined by Leslie Walker and Eric Varin from 'The Village on Morehead'.

Walker tells us: The Village on Morehead is in a great area of Charlotte: close to Dilworth, Myers Park, and Eastover - a great place to get elite, affordable retirement living. “We are a high end rental model for senior living with all the amenities you would expect, simply put Village on Morehead is a curated lifestyle of convenience” says Varin. Building on decades of experience in developing high-end senior living communities, Bridgewood Property Company is raising the bar for discerning residents in Charlotte.

The Village on Morehead is custom-designed for the Charlotte area, incorporating advanced technologies while appealing to classic traditions. The community includes 192 units, including penthouse suites. The Village on Morehead provides a personalized perspective on care and wellness. If you need extra assistance with daily living activities, we can arrange care in the comfort of your home. Our Wellness Coordinator can organize and schedule your care services onsite with trusted providers. Continue living in your home with the assurance of care and access to all of The Village on Morehead’s amenities. Grab a bite at the Bistro. Appreciate changing seasons while dining al fresco on the terrace. Or relax over a repast in the comfortable, intimate dining room. Meals feature heart-healthy and locally sourced ingredients as chefs inspire you with fresh takes on familiar plates. Toast the evening with friends to finish off a perfect day. Guests and family are always welcome. If you are thinking about a change and want to experience fine retirement living then check out The Village on Morehead at VillageOnMorehead.com.

