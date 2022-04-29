Visit the Rock Barn Country Club and Spa

When you visit the Spa at Rock Barn, our primary focus is on you. Operated in a welcoming comfortable atmosphere offering services designed to reduce stress, enhance beauty, and relax the mind. Our aspiration is to provide you with a full range of pampering treatments for as little or as much time as your schedule allows. Relax, rejuvenate, and refresh at The Spa at Rock Barn, a European day spa featuring our Hydrotherapy Circuit deck with salt water pool with music underwater, two therapeutic waterfalls, indoor and outdoor jacuzzis, saunas, essential oil infused steam rooms, and a bracing cold water pool. The spa offers health and beauty treatments, restoration, and leisure with a full-service hair salon, poolside dining with fresh menu items and smoothies, and an unparalleled service menu. The Spa at Rock Barn is open to the public. Services are priced for guests; Rock Barn members receive preferred rates. Don’t forget to bring your golf clubs when you visit the Rock Barn. The Rock Barn features 36 holes of award-winning golf. The Robert Trent Jones, Jr course, a recipient for multiple awards and honors, is ranked 25th in the state by North Carolina Magazine. Both the Jones Course and the Jackson course are extremely picturesque, yet dramatically challenging. Our golf facilities and courses are open 6 days a week, and the mild North Carolina winter allows play year-round. For more information visit RockBarn.com