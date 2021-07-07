Learn all about wine at Vitis House

The popular wine school is opening a location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vitis House chef, owner and wine educator Doreen Colondres is opening a second location in Charlotte. Vitis house is a food, wine and sprits school with classes and courses on wine, spirits and food. Vitis House will be located at Hygge in Camp North End when it opens in Charlotte.

Classes and courses will range from Wine 101 to WSET® (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) and WSG™ (Wine Scholar Guild) certifications. Vitis House will be the first of its kind in Charlotte and will offer WSET® Level 1-3 courses taught by WSET® certified instructor, Brianna Burns (DipWSET). The new location will open in September of this year.