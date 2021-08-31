Pair a good wine with your steak

Doreen Colondres from Vitis House shares her Grilled skirt steak recipe and the wine to pair it with

For the steak:

2 pounds of skirt steak

1/2 cup beer (bold pale, IPA or stout)

2 cloves of minced garlic or powder garlic, to taste

Guajillo or Ancho Chile Powder, to taste (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the gremolata:

1/2 cup of olive oil

3 cloves of garlic, minced

Zest of one lemon

1/4 cup of fresh cilantro, minced (or parsley)

Salt and pepper (to taste)

For the gremolata, add the olive oil to a pan in medium heat temperature. Then add the garlic and cook for 20 seconds, add the lemon and cook for 20 more seconds, add the cilantro or parsley, salt, pepper and immediately remove from the heat and serve. Another option is to combine all ingredients and serve them right away. Roasted preserved peppers can be added too.

For the meat, lightly sprinkle the steaks with salt, pepper, fresh minced garlic (or powder) , chile powder, a splash of beer and let them marinate for a few minutes, no more than 30 minutes.

Place them on a very hot grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness. Remove the steaks to a plate to rest.