How to treat a hoarse voice

Hoarseness is a condition that affects the vocal cords. Dr. Brett Heavner with Charlotte Eyes Ears, Nose and Throat Associate has some information about the cause and the treatment of this issue. Inside the larynx are your vocal cords — two folds of mucous membrane covering muscle and cartilage. Normally, your vocal cords open and close smoothly, forming sounds through their movement and vibration. However, when you start to feel hoarse that is usually the first signs of laryngitis. Laryngitis is an inflammation of your voice box (larynx) from overuse, irritation or infection.

Some common cause of hoarseness is over use , screaming, allergies, re-flux and straining of the voice. When these things occurs you can get nodules, bumps and swelling on the vocal cords. Also sometimes vocal change is due to age. The treatment to cure laryngitis is good old fashion rest of the vocals cords. Also hydration is a big key to get healthy vocal cords. Limiting your caffeine intake is also good. CEENTA has offices in Huntersville and Steele Creek. If you or somebody you know is experiencing vocal problem, pain, swelling in their throat visit them at WeJustMakeSense.com