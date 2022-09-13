Great Deals with VRBO during "Shoulder Season"

Typically the sweet spot when travelers can vacation without breaking the bank, between high and low season prices.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Shoulder season is here and it’s typically the sweet spot when travelers can vacation without breaking the bank. Travel expert Melanie Fish is here to tell us what this means for your Fall trips. One of the most popular places to visit in Florida is Panama City Beach.

We’ve discovered that as crowds leave some popular Florida spots during lower travel seasons, businesses take time off too meaning limited shops and dining experiences.

Fish says: based on our recent trip, Panama City Beach doesn’t seem to be one of those areas. In fact the shoulder season offers the best of both worlds for families, less people with lots to do.

The nice part about visiting Panama City Beach during the low season is that most of the dining spots are still open but with less crowds. The accommodations are too good to be true. A unit that sleeps10 during peak season usually around $700 per night may cost around $300 plus during shoulder season. “If your vacation schedule is flexible enough then you should take advantage of the wonderful opportunity during this time with VRBO” says Fish. It’s not just Florida but places like Gulf Shore Alabama and South Padre Island Texas all have deals during shoulder season you won’t believe. Take a look at the VRBO App and see the prices the homeowner has set and see if it meets your budget. The difference between VRBO App and other rental apps is that VRBO only has whole, private homes so you are NOT sharing a space with anyone else. Make a reservation and enjoy the special moments that are made possible by shoulder seasons and VRBO. For more information visit VRBO.com.

