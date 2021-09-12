VRBO's 2022 travel trend report

2022 is going to be the year families will get back to traveling. VRBO says a big trend for the new year is people are booking early on VRBO. Families have been booking vacation rentals much earlier than usual because demand has been so high. There are a limited number of private whole home rentals in popular destinations. 60% of families say they plan to book their vacation earlier than they did before the pandemic. People are also staying longer and getting the right balance between work and pleasure time. To learn more download the VRBO app or visit vrbo.com