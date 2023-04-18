It's 'Wahlberg Week' at F45 Cotswold

Members the F45 experience with a Mark Wahlberg twist

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wahlberg Week gives members the F45 experience with a Mark Wahlberg twist. They will be introducing some of his own methodology that he uses in his own training and in preparation for movies into the workouts. The main focus will be all about strength and performance and achieving that progressive overload so we can burn fat, build muscle and build strength.

There will be 3 things that members will see. Every workout during this week will be having a focus on what the workout will be covering. A Muscular Overload where they will focus on a particular muscle group by completing the same exercise before every station. And finally a Track. There will be an exercise where the members will go max effort in completing this exercise and then log their results in the Challenge App.

Definitely bring a hydration source of some kind and a small towel. Since these workouts incorporate tracking, downloading the F45 Challenge App will be easiest way to track down their results.

They do have a workout that focuses on Heart Rate Recovery so wearing some type of heart rate monitor, either an Apple Watch or the F45 Lionheart HR Monitor, will make it that much easier. Don’t worry though because you can always do the old fashion way of reading your heart rate with just you own 2 hands. You can do this by counting your heartbeat with your index and middle finger on your wrist, count your heartbeats within 15 seconds and then multiple by 4.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.