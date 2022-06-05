Waitress is in the Queen City

Get your tickets now for the Waitress

An Inspiring Musical About the Courage to Chase Dreams. Featuring Music by Sara Bareilles. Waitress Musical returns to the Stage at Booth Playhouse in Charlotte! That's right, LIVE theater is back in the queen City and people couldn't be more excited. Joining us today - Stephanie Torns and Bryan Fenkart from the musical "Waitress".

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses, and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.