Visit the Waldensian Festival in the Town of Valdese

Antique cars, wine, live music and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What is the Waldensian Festival?

Now in its 46TH year, the Waldensian Festival is one of the major highlights in Valdese. On the second Saturday of each August, Waldenses around the world celebrate what is called the Glorious Return, commemorating the return of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native valleys in the Cottian Alps of Italy in 1689. The Town of Valdese, founded by a group of 29 Waldensians on May 29, 1893, celebrates this historical event with great entertainment, delicious food, footrace, bocce tournament, amusement rides and so much more.

2021 Festival Highlights

Waldensian Festival “Myra’s Cruise In”

Valdese Main Street will close at approximately 5:30pm, Friday August 13th. Classic and antique cars will line Main Street for all to see. Interested in participation in the cruise-in? Visit waldensianfestival.com and see “cruise-in” for all load-in details!

Amusement Rides

Children will enjoy amusement rides in a new location this year in the Town Parking Lot located next to Wells Fargo. This year the amusement rides will be provided by R&D Amusements based out of Crouse, North Carolina. R&D’s is a family owned business and prides itself on clean family-oriented fun. Attendees will be excited to ride the Spinner, Tubs of Fun, Trackless Train, Kiddie Swings, play on the inflatables and the rock climbing wall. Rides have been carefully selected for all ages and include.

Farris Insurance Agency presents Chainsaw Artist, Mountain Mike

Festival sponsor, Farris Insurance Agency will host Mountain Mike an international speed carver and Masterpiece carver, who holds the title of "Master of the Chainsaw" 2016 and 2017. Mountain Mike was a member of the 2015 U.S. (2nd place) speed carving team in the world championships. 3rd Place in the Australian chainsaw carving championships, 1st place 'Carving at the casino" Seneca, NY. Top auction at Chaptacular Chainsaw Bash in Grey, GA 2 times. 1st and 2nd at Ridgway Rendezvous in PA. He is featured in a seminar on YouTube for Ridgway 2017.

Be sure to check out his talents from 9am to 3pm at the Farris Insurance Agency Parking Lot located at the intersection of Main Street and Carolina Street. During the Festival he will create a masterpiece that will be raffled off from the Main Stage at 6:45pm on Saturday night. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $5 each. Find out more about Mountain Mike’s demonstration at farrisinsurance.com.

Beer and Wine