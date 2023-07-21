Walgreens’ myW Days Member Event, sponsored by Limor Media

Limos Suss shares all the details of this event

Whether you’ve been on-the-go or taking it slow this summer, your seasonal routine may need a wellness boost. So lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined Charlotte Today to share how you can save big on must-have healthy summer living items from Walgreens.

Walgreens is hosting its inaugural myW Days event, providing myWalgreens members with the highest Walgreens Cash rewards earnings opportunities yet on their favorite products. myW Days deals will run Sunday, July 23 through Saturday, July 29 and are available in-store, online and on the Walgreens app. For more information on the myW Days event, go online to walgreens.com/mywdays.

