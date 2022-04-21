Wall treatments can beautify your space

Walls do not need to be mundane and vanilla. Adding some simple features to your wall will add warmth, color and texture to instantly create a show stopping focal point. Wood slats are a perfect choice to add warmth and texture. The simple square design with wood slats in contrasting color from the wall paint is just another way to style the wood treatment for a totally different look in any living room. If you have an office or lounge another idea is a shiplap wall but in a chevron pattern and if you paint it, it will create even more drama. When using accent to style a wall, please do not forget the ceiling. Take that same wall treatment and move it up to the ceiling. A bedroom can be a stunner when you walk into the room and the ceiling frames an amazing chandelier. For more fresh ideas visit LaurenNicoleinc.com