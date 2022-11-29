Waltonwood the experience you deserve!

Check out Waltonwood by attending an open house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious fall flavors while we still can! Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joins us today with some delicious fall pastries Food is one of the great focuses of Waltonwood. The pastries range from cookie,pies cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more

Dining at Waltonwood is much more than eating a meal, it’s a sophisticated culinary experience, complete with a warm and inviting ambiance, exquisite food hand-plated by our skilled chefs, and the lofty standard of service and hospitality that you expect from a Waltonwood community. Every member of the Waltonwood Culinary Team is dedicated to creating unforgettable dining experiences for our residents that not only meet their dining and nutritional needs but stimulate their palettes with our wide variety of gourmet menu options.

Waltonwood serves as a benchmark in senior living options, with elegant housing and a wide spectrum of services and care options. Each community features unique architecture and impressive landscaping, and provides residents with a maintenance-free lifestyle so you can enjoy all the comforts of your own home. We are proud to offer residents Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services in Michigan, North Carolina, and Virginia. Available Michigan locations are based in Novi, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights, and Canton. North Carolina offers communities in Cary, Charlotte, and Raleigh, and our Virginia community is in Ashburn.

Our locations are designed to reflect the local communities and give residents a deeper sense of home and familiarity. We believe that our senior communities should offer a sense of comfort. You should feel welcome and relaxed, and Waltonwood strives to maintain a balance where you are independent and still have all the support you need. "Join us for our open houses" says Fetzer. What better way to experience what Waltonwood has to offer. The community staff/team projects expertise and a friendly attitude. We treat all potential residents and existing residents with kindness.