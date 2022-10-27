Warm getaways for this Winter

Travel expert for Expedia, Vrbo and Hotels.com Melanie Fish shares her picks

Families are looking ahead to find the best destinations for their next winter escape. But what about Snowbirds looking to stay warm this holiday season? Travel expert for Expedia, Vrbo and Hotels-dot-com Melanie Fish joined Charlotte Today to tell us more.

People of all ages can be considered snowbirds now as many people work remote and have the capability to travel as they work. Many of the popular destinations people travel to for warm weather are already showing 30% or less availability for the winter season, so the time to book is now!

Phoenix, Palm Springs, Panama City, and Gulf Shores are all great options with a lot of availability.

1. Scroll down the list and make sure to customize!

2. Pay through the app.

3. Look for listings with the premier host badge.

4. Make sure you understand the cancellation policy.

Download the Vrbo app to start planning your stay.

