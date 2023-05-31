Warm up and Warm down routines with Asun Peterson

Trainer, Asun Peterson explains the importance of stretching before and after working out

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Proper prep time prevents poor performance is an adage that rings true especially when working out. Trainer, Asun Peterson from Upscale Fitness reminding us Wednesday - it's important to loosen up and engage the muscle groups that you will be focusing on.

Peterson tells us: “Most people don’t adequately warm up or warm down when it comes to exercising, and because of that it's easy to pull a muscle or suffer an injury working out."

Here are some things to do, before working out (and it only takes 5 minutes):

Warm Up 1: High Knee runs – Do a high knee in place run for 30 seconds. It will get your heart rate up and blood pumping as you get ready to workout.

Warm Up 2: Spiderman’s – This is a total body prep, which will gently engage your entire body. Get into a plank position and step right heel to the right hand. Take right hand off ground and stretch it to the ceilings and behind your head. Hand should be still extended towards the ceiling

Once the work out is complete - stretching is "a must." Being able properly to rid your body of the lactic acid build up is key to recovery.

Here are some of the stretching exercises Peterson recommends:

Warm down 1: Foam roller leg stretch - Take the foam roller and sit both hamstrings on the roller with legs crossed. Roll from the calves to your bottom. This routine will help stretch and release the muscle . Switch legs by crossing the legs again and roll.

Warm down 2: Foam Roller lower back - Sit bottom on the floor and rest your lower back onto the roller. Roll up to shoulders and back down to bottom. This is a great exercise to release muscles. Do for time 30 seconds or get 15 repetitions in.

Warm Down 3: No Roller Flat back hamstring pull - Lay on your back extend right leg up, grab behind the knee extend knee towards the ceiling. Do this exercise on both legs.