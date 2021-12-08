Ways to attract bees to your garden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Pike Nursery has tips on starting a bee garden.
Why are bees important?
- Bees are pollinators – moving pollen from flower to flower. Pollination is necessary for fertilization, and successful seed and fruit production for plants.
- U.S. Dept. of Agriculture says about 1 one out of every 3 bites of food we eat exists because of pollinators. (35% of the world’s food crops)
How do we start a bee garden?
First, think about location.
- Keep in mind most bee-attracting plants will need full sun, 6+ hours per day.
- Some folks may worry about getting stung, so when possible, plant your bee garden at the back of your property where there’s less human traffic. You’ll be less likely to disturb the bees and risk a stinging.
- Then, consider their 3 basic needs: food, shelter & water.
What do bees eat?
- They feed on pollen & nectar.
- Choose the right colors colorful of flowers
- Bees are attracted to blues and purples, as well as white and yellow
- Choose the right shape of flowers
- Bees like cluster blooms like lantana that are easier to land on and collect pollen
- Plant multiples of each flower & plant them in groups – so the can be seen from the sky.
- Plan for continuous blooms spring to fall
- Best bee-attracting plants include: [subject to availability]
Lavender & other herbs that go to flower
Sunflowers & rudbeckia
Zinnias
Salvia
Verbena
- Yarrow
- Goldenrod
- Dahlias