Ways to build more self confidence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking self confidence...something that so many of us struggle with. Mindset and success coach Kristy Kuhl joined Charlotte Today with some ways to help us with confidence.

Self-confidence means you trust yourself. When you trust in your decisions and choices in life, it leads to more self confidence all around.

Life can make us lose some self confidence. Parent styles, traumatic experiences, etc. can make our self confidence dwindle.

Kristy says the best ways to build your self confidence are:

1. Know who you are. Know what you believe, what are you good at, what are you not good at.

2. Create your ideal environment. Notice when you feel the most confidence and make sure to surround yourself with those people or those experiences.

3. Eliminate negative self talk. Try and catch the moments where you are talking negatively and flip it around.

4. Create realistic expectations. Make sure the plans you make for yourself are actually things that can be done in your time frame.

