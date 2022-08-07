Happy 55th Anniversary WCNC!

This Saturday marks the station's big anniversary, "Charlotte Today" launched in 2010

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Saturday is big day for WCNC, as we celebrate our 55th Anniversary!

The station first going on the air back in July 1967 as WCTU. The station was owned by a dentist from Charlotte, and a Washington, D.C. based engineer. Initially the station operated from 3pm to 11pm - running old movies, westerns, old comedy shows, and public affairs shows. Now the station broadcasts round the clock, with news Monday through Friday 4:30am-7am, 11:30am-12:30pm, 4 to 6:30pm, and 11-11:30pm.

As far as "Charlotte Today" our first show aired February 15th, 2010. The very first show featuring the show's longtime host Colleen Odegaard. As it has since day one, the show centered around life in Charlotte, with pieces on the people and places that shape The Queen City. The show has always focused on showing people: how to make life easier, save money, and more, while introducing viewers to interesting people from all walks of life.

