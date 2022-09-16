We are Hip Hop in Charlotte

Get ready to dance, battle and enjoy the beauty of hip hop

This morning we're shining the entertainment spotlight on the charlotte international arts festival. We're joined today by "We Are Hip Hop" with more details about the celebration.

The We Are Hip Hop weekend is a celebration of Charlotte’s Hip Hop community. It’s goal is to bring the elements of Breaking, DJing, Graffiti Art, and MCing to the Knight Theater & Levine Avenue of the Arts stage for a two-day block party that highlights the culture, creativity, passion, innovation, and beauty of Hip Hop. You will see and experience amazing live performances from some of the best dancers and creative minds in the Charlotte and surrounding areas. The two-day We Are Hip Hop weekend kicks off the festival with, a “7 to smoke” competitive last-man-standing all-style dance tournament. Concluding the weekend will be a faith-friendly after-church “WE OUTSIDE” Block Party. Many of the We Are Hip Hop events are FREE. Show date is SATURDAY SEPT. 17TH @ 8pm & Tickets for the Dance Showcase start at $19.50 and can be purchased charlotteartsfest.com or WeAreHipHopclt.org.

