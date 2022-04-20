Wear less makeup this summer with these tips

Stanley Owings shares his 5 tips to help your skin stay youthful

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Of all the Spring/Summer Beauty Trends, GORGEOUS SKIN is at the top of the list! You could say, SKIN IS IN. These 5 tips are sure to have you glowing this Spring & Summer + wearing LESS makeup!

1- Level up your exfoliation!

In addition to your physical exfoliation, add a retinol product. Stanley highly recommends Dream Booster from Beekman 1802. By adding a chemical exfoliation to your regimen, you’ll really speed up cell renewal and in return you’ll notice a more even, youthful and glowing skin!

2- Use a moisturizer with more benefits than just hydration.

Hydration is great! BUT if you’re wanting to turn back the hands of time, Stanley recommends opting for a moisturizer with anti-aging benefits such as collagen and CBD. Try iMpact color cosmetics CBD + Collagen Moisturizer.

3- Watch what you eat!

This is this one tip that no one likes to talk about, but it creates significant anti-aging results when you’re taking care of your skin from the inside out. As the old saying goes… “we are what we eat”.

4- Get more sleep.

This is one of the most important anti-aging “secrets”!!! It’s really no secret though. Study after study proves that 7-8+ hours sleep directly affects our overall health, is especially anti-aging.

5- Opt for a sheer BB Cream with SPF.