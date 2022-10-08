Wedding trends for 2022

Plan the wedding of your dreams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Lisa Jaroscak, designing the perfect wedding is a matter of collaboration, confidence and strategy. Since 2014, Jaroscak has created more than 150 bespoke wedding experiences for couples around the world from chic high-end events in Chicago to multi-day Indian weddings abroad. As her client roster grew and experience deepened, she started her own wedding event company - Elegante Weddings and Events - which is known for their concierge level of service that ensures a frictionless experience for clients.

Elegante Weddings and Events thoughtfully and intentionally approaches every part of the wedding day cycle, beginning in the planning process with production design, continuing through to vendor selection and executing on site the day of the wedding, as well as coordinating post-celebration details.

In 2011, Jaroscak started her career working high-profile hospitality events across the globe, before moving to Italy where she immersed herself in European language and culture before returning to Chicago to create the immensely popular Shore Club restaurant and event space.

A romantic with a passion for creating luxurious and meaningful events, Jaroscak planned her first wedding in 2014 and expanded internationally coordinating her first overseas lavish affair in Italy in 2017. Since then, Jaroscak has focused on growing Elegante Wedding and Event - a luxury bespoke wedding concierge service that works with couples to create the wedding day of their dreams.

