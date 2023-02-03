Wedding trends, ditching the Tux!

A suit just makes sense for any occasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we want to talk about trends and fashions as it pertains to weddings

particularly the grooms attire. Here with more is William Wilson from William Wilson Clothing.

Weddings grooms have traditionally always worn tuxedos for that grand day. The groomsmen will all be adorned in some sort of matching tuxedos or complementary tuxedo for the big wedding day. However, there is a shift that is happening where grooms are opting for a suit instead of a tuxedo.

Tuxedos have always been the first choice for a weddings tuxedos are considered evening wear, The traditional tuxedo is Black but now comes in so many colors. “Really the tuxedo is a solitary event item that you wear once” says Wilson. The tux is associated with a formal black tie affair, such as a wedding. “But what if you want to have a casual wedding or the wedding may occur on the beach on in the daytime, then a tuxedo may not be appropriate” says Wilson.