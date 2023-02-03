Wedding trends, ditching the Tux!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we want to talk about trends and fashions as it pertains to weddings
particularly the grooms attire. Here with more is William Wilson from William Wilson Clothing.
Weddings grooms have traditionally always worn tuxedos for that grand day. The groomsmen will all be adorned in some sort of matching tuxedos or complementary tuxedo for the big wedding day. However, there is a shift that is happening where grooms are opting for a suit instead of a tuxedo.
Tuxedos have always been the first choice for a weddings tuxedos are considered evening wear, The traditional tuxedo is Black but now comes in so many colors. “Really the tuxedo is a solitary event item that you wear once” says Wilson. The tux is associated with a formal black tie affair, such as a wedding. “But what if you want to have a casual wedding or the wedding may occur on the beach on in the daytime, then a tuxedo may not be appropriate” says Wilson.
A suit may be what you need. A suit will give you more versatility. You will definitely be able to wear it more than just once. A suit can be tailored for any occasions. A suit can also be budget friendly based on the number of times you will use it. “You can also add inside the lining of the suit jacket pictures of your kids or any other fun ideas commemorating the wedding” says Wilson. A suit seems to just make sense. For more information visit WilliamWilsonClothing.com or follow on Instagram @TheClothier.