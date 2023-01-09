Welcome to Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights

Enjoy Uptown Charlotte at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, we were "On The Road" once again...where we took you inside Truist Field, home of the Knights and crown jewel of the Queen City.

Charlotte's skyline towers over the ballpark, resulting in what just may be the most spectacular setting in all of Minor League Baseball. Here with an in depth look at Truist Field and the Charlotte Knights are Dan Rajkowski COO. Matt Parrot, Field Operator, Tommy Viola, VP of Communications and Chaz Smith GM of the Papermill pub.

From 1989 through 2013, the Charlotte Knights did not play in the city of Charlotte. In fact, they didn't even play in the state of North Carolina. The team operated out of Knights Stadium, located just across the state line in Fort Mill, South Carolina (approximately 18 miles from Charlotte). As the years went by and attendance numbers diminished, efforts to build a new ballpark in Charlotte increased. “We started this process of bringing a team to Charlotte back in 2006, a lot of preparation and thought went into this effort” says Rajkowski. He added: "in 2014 these endeavors, which were not without their share of legal challenges and controversy, finally came to fruition with the opening of Truist Field (originally known as BB&T Ballpark)." Upon entering the facility for the first time, nearly everyone's reaction is the same: "Wow, what a view!"

“We want to offer family fun and affordability for all the patrons on Truist Field” says Rajkowski. He goes onto say “that we have a number of programs to keep the fans entertained, for example programs like, ‘Kids run the bases’, ‘Catch in the Field’, ‘Bark in the Park’ just to name a few.” In addition to Knights games, Truist Field has hosted two Chicago White Sox exhibition games, the ACC Baseball Championships, multiple concerts and offseason events such as the annual Light the Knights holiday extravaganza. No matter what you happen to be there for, there are numerous vantage points to be had via a seating bowl that encompasses most of the facility. The Dugout Suites are closer to home plate than the pitcher is, while the right-field Home Run Porch offers elevated views of the action.

The Knights also pay tribute to Charlotte's baseball history in myriad ways. Truist Field's brick façade is lined with banners featuring Charlotte baseball greats. The Hall of Fame Rotunda features plaques honoring members of the Charlotte Baseball Hall of Fame. There is also a wall dedicated to Negro League player Eddie G.G. Burton, a Charlotte resident who passed away in 2018. Burton had long been an integral component of the Knights' annual Negro Leagues Tribute Night, and the team now honors his memory during each new iteration of the event.