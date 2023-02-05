Well Fargo Championship at prestigious Quail Hollow

$100,000 Celebrity Putting Contest

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It’s time to get ready for the Well Fargo Championship as well as the $100,000 Celebrity Putting Competition and for more we turn Tournament Director, Gary Sobba. The Wells Fargo Championship is a professional golf tournament in North Carolina on the PGA Tour.[1] Held in early May at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (except in 2022, when it was played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm), it has attracted some of the top players on the tour. The field is astounding and many of the players love playing on this course. "Economically this will be a win for the Queen, the support given by Charlotteans is incredible” says Sobba. He goes on to say “This is the first year that we are including the Celebrity Putting challenge.” “We are excited and have an entire host of activities for scheduled including a Pro Am as well as an awesome tournament."

The celebrity, in the $100,000 Putting Challenge, has a chance to win $100,000 for their charity. "This has already generated so much excitement and is going to be a hit” says Sobba. But don’t forget everyone will be here for the exciting Well Fargo championship. It debuted in 2003 as the Wachovia Championship and was known in 2009 and 2010 as the Quail Hollow Championship. In 2017, the tournament offered a $7.5 million purse with a winner's share of $1.35 million. From 2004–06 and 2011–13, the tournament ended in a playoff. Additionally, the event has one of the tougher finishes on tour with 16, 17, and 18, commonly known as the "Green Mile," often ranked among the PGA Tour's toughest holes.

Tickets are still available. Here is some information you need to know:

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Tickets

1. All tickets are digital and accessible on a mobile phone only. Screenshots are not allowed.

2. All purchases are final. NO REFUNDS.

3. Kids 15 & under admitted free with a paid adult.

4. Limited amount of tickets per day are available.