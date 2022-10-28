Science-Backed Hacks to Support Metabolic Health

Meghan Tomlinson Certified Health Coach & Nutritionist shares three tips to help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 2018 study out of UNC Chapel Hill found that 88% of Americans are metabolically unhealthy. Certified Health Coach & Nutritionist Meghan Tomlinson has 3 hacks to help!

1. What does it mean to be metabolically healthy?

insulin resistance

get glucose under control

Changing your eating habits takes time, but there’s 3 things you can do right away with the foods you’re already eating while you’re working to improve your eating habits

Before Your Meal: incorporate Apple Cider Vinegar

acetic acid: dilute in water or salad dressing

During Your Meal: the order in which you eat your foods impacts glucose

eat foods in this order: fiber first (vegetables), pad with protein, then starches and sugar

tool not a rule - do it when it’s easy!

After Your Meal: take a post-meal walk

moving your muscles helps soak up glucose from the bloodstream without the use of insulin

To learn more about working with Meghan to improve your eating habits, visit wellwithmeghan.com/coaching.

