Wentworth & Fenn is an all-scratch bakery specializing in Custom Cakes, Pastries, and Artisan Bread. Open to the public Wednesday - Sunday, the bakery is located at Camp North End. There's lots of space to hang out, indoors or outdoors, to enjoy pastries and coffee. The pastry menu consists of small, seasonal pastries and bread. The pastry chefs rotate the menu monthly; this way they can utilize the freshest and local ingredients. The bakery started small and had its early beginnings by doing pop-ups and private orders. Although known for her cakes and sweet treats, her famous Oatmeal Creme Pie is the best seller at both the Uptown and Camp North End locations. Sam and her team at Wentworth & Fenn expanded their offerings this month to include Savory items and an expanded beverage program. There program already extensive with menu items like jalapeño peach hand pie, coffee cake cookie, apple & hazelnut torte, blueberry and pistachio scone is getting bigger. The new beverage options include: Vietnamese Coffee, Thai Tea, and Watermelon - Green Tea Coolers in addition to drip and iced coffee options from HEX and glass bottle soda options. Come and join them. Every Wednesday (at both locations), Wentworth & Fenn will offer a Chef's Choice Breakfast Sammie special until sold out. For $10, guests can get a drip or iced coffee and a special breakfast sandwich created by the Wentworth & Fenn team. For more information visit https://www.wentworthandfenn.com/ or follow on social media @WentworthandFenn