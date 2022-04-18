West Shore Home will make your Bathroom a Safe Place

West Shore Home will help prevent slips and falls in your bathroom

Most slips and falls happen in the bathroom. The last thing you need to worry about is getting in and out the shower. Brian Mazzone, General Manager from West Shore Home, has answers to the questions of how to keep your bathroom safe.

Question 1: How dangerous can a Bathroom really be?

1: Latest CDC study suggest that over 230,000 people per year a treated in emergency departments for injuries occurring in the bathroom.

2: More than 80% of these injuries are related to slips and falls, with nearly 70% occurring in and around the shower.

Question 2: How can slips and falls be prevented?

1: Convert your tub to a shower- this is a really popular option. Tubs are difficult to get in and out of, and a lower step shower can eliminate the hazards of slipping.

2: Install ADA compliant grab bars in the shower, they can be used to support your weight – just make sure they are fully secure before using.

Question 3: How will a new shower from West Shore Home make a bathroom safer and more accessible?

1: First get rid of the old bathtub and opt for a lower shower pan - making your bathroom experience more accessible and safer.

2: Customize where you want ADA compliant grab bars – they will support up to 500lbs.

3: There is an option to add a built in shower seat.

4: West Shore Home showers are easy to clean – almost no maintenance required this is a huge improvement for anyone with accessibility challenges.

Question 4: What sets West Shore Homes apart from other competitors?

1: We can install brand new showers equipped with all of the safety features and accessories in just one day – so no disruption to your lifestyle.

2: We’ve helped thousands of local homeowners already make the upgrade.

3: Check us out online and you’ll see hundreds of 5 Star reviews from happy customers.

Question 5: Are there any specials going on right now at West Shore Home?

1: Yes anyone who calls (704-935-5277) right now, will get $500 off a new shower or bath.