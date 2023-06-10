What to do after a car accident, sponsored by Shane Smith Law

Shane Smith Law can help after you've been in a car wreck

If you have been in a car accident, there are few things to keep in mind. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law shares some tips.

The first thing is to not talk to the insurance company. Right after a car accident you are scared and overwhelmed and it can be easy to say something wrong when talking to the insurance. Shane Smith Law recommends calling the police, taking pictures of your own car, and go to the doctor.

If you need someone to talk to your insurance company, or to walk you through the right steps to take after a car accident, give Shane Smith Law a call. They can be reached at 980-999-9999 or find more information at ShaneSmithLaw.com.

