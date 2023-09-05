What to do following an accident

Attorney, Shane Smith says: "stick to what you know"

The moments following an accident, can leave you rattled. Often times, accidents happen so fast, you're not sure what happened - that's where Shane Smith Law can help!

Attorney, Shane Smith, joining us on Tuesday - sharing with us, the first things everyone should do following an accident: "...remain calm, take a couple deep breathes, and think about what you know happened, and don't make anything up."

Smith goes on to add "don't try and guess, or try and figure things out when talking to the police, just stick to what you really know happened, and tell the police that information."

Smith also explained the importance of calling the police: "they are going to come out and talk to everyone involved, to find out who was at fault." That approach following an accident will help you in the long run, when talking to an attorney, and will also help you get the adrenaline following the accident - in check.

Smith adding often times, when people are side swiped, they try and figure out what happened but aren't really sure. When that happens, Smith says - keep it simple "stick to what you know, never try and guess."

