What to do if you develop cataracts

Dr. Veena Rao, an ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates visited Charlotte Today to help us understand what cataracts are and what you can do if you develop them.

Cataracts are an age related clouding in the natural lens of the eye that were born with. Cataracts will bother your vision.

Cataract surgery is done one eye at a time. You will have an appointment prior to the surgery to get measurements. Then you will get the surgery which only takes ten minutes. They will use instruments to break up and remove the cataract and place a new lens so you can see.

After the surgery wait about a week to do any hard activity. If you'd like to book, go to CEENTA.com.

