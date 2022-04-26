What to expect next time you check into a hotel

Melanie Fish shares how vacation trends have changed

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

The pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, including how we vacation.

The first thing people are searching for now, is free breakfast! According to Hotels.com, a bathtub is actually the number one searched for amenity! People want more options to kick back and unwind.

Trends also say people are still driving to their destinations. So free parking is a must! People are also searching for free airport shuttles.

The big shock is less people are searching for WiFi. Looks like people are looking to disconnect more.