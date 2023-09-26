What to know to keep pets safe during hurricane season, sponsored By Pet Paradise & New Day Veterinary Care

Have a plan for you and your pet before a hurricane hits

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Fernando Acosta-Rua, President and CEO of Pet Paradise & New Day Veterinary Care joined Charlotte Today to share what to know to keep pets safe during hurricane season.

1. Have a plan before the hurricane hits

2. Make sure you have your pets medial records on hand

3. Make sure your pet has tags and a microchip in case they get lost

After the storm, make sure to keep an eye on your pets to make sure they aren't still scared. Another great tip is to have a three day supply of water and medications for your pet, as well as a crate for your pet.

Wacky Wednesdays are returning at Pet Paradise! $25 doggy day camp and money will go to local charities.

For more information visit PetParadise.com.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.