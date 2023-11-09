What You Need to Know About the Upcoming Flu Season, sponsored by Carelon Health

According to the CDC, getting vaccinated is one of the safest ways to prevent getting or spreading diseases

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Immunizations aren’t just for kids going back to school. Healthy older adults – and especially those with complex or chronic health conditions – should make immunizations part of their preventive care routine to protect their health.

According to the CDC, getting vaccinated is one of the safest ways to prevent getting or spreading serious diseases that could result in serious illness, missed work, medical bills or not being able to care for family members.

Flu, COVID and pneumococcal pneumonia are all well-known health risks for older adults and can lead to major illness, hospitalization and even death. But the good news is that they are all highly preventable with vaccines or annual booster shots.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what's trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you'll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.