x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

What's coming up this week at Twigs and Figs

A Queer mixer, Galentine's, and so much more!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and Twigs & Figs has a lot of exciting events coming up!

The one they are most excited about is the "Sweetarts & Rainbow Hearts Queer Mixer" on February 12 6 P.M. This Valentine’s weekend Twigs & Figs is welcoming the Queer community to celebrate with them. Whether you are looking for a new love or just local friends in the gay community, there is nothing better than plants, crafts and a drink to get to know each other.

Also, in February Twigs & Figs will hold a special "Galentine's" workshop, two new kids workshops and two Thirsty Thursday workshops! So much exciting stuff! 

To find more information, go online to TwigsAndFigs.co

In Other News

Jonathan Stewart on playing in the Super Bowl, his prediction for the big game