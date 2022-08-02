What's coming up this week at Twigs and Figs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and Twigs & Figs has a lot of exciting events coming up!
The one they are most excited about is the "Sweetarts & Rainbow Hearts Queer Mixer" on February 12 6 P.M. This Valentine’s weekend Twigs & Figs is welcoming the Queer community to celebrate with them. Whether you are looking for a new love or just local friends in the gay community, there is nothing better than plants, crafts and a drink to get to know each other.
Also, in February Twigs & Figs will hold a special "Galentine's" workshop, two new kids workshops and two Thirsty Thursday workshops! So much exciting stuff!
To find more information, go online to TwigsAndFigs.co