"What's Hot" in fashion right now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hade E. Robinson joined Charlotte Today to talk about “What’s HOT” right now in stores.

First, what guys are wearing Back-to-the-Office. It’s a major change and twist on the traditional suiting – it’s “athleisure” meets traditional dress. Unlike in women’s ready to wear, menswear has made a major shift with performance fabrication taking the lead to dress clothing.

The next trend is a color/print-mix. This is the hottest, most on-trend combination you will see. There are so many styles for every body type – and no-matter what color or print combination the bolder the better!

The last look is the all cotton walking causal suit. This is the lightest cotton you can get in ready to wear and the short above the knee with a matching jacket is the trendiest causal summer look for the guys.

You can reach Hade by email at hade@carolinastyleguy.com or by phone at 980-428-4143.

