When to call your attorney after an accident, sponsored by Shane Smith Law

In pain? Call Shane!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

You've got legal questions, Shane Smith Law has the answers.

Today Shane Smith answered the question: “When should I call my attorney after an accident?”

The best answer is right away. Some people call while they are still on the site of the accident, while others wait a couple days. It is always best to call as soon as possible so you can have the information fresh in your mind so nothing gets mixed up.

Shane Smith Law will help establish the record of what happened, who’s at fault, where should you go for medical attention and many other details that can easily be overlooked. Let their trained professionals help you navigate the terrain of car accidents and injury. IN PAIN? CALL SHANE! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.