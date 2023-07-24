When to contact your insurance company after a crash - sponsored by Shane Smith Law

Attorney, Shane Smith walks through what to do after an accident when it comes to insurance companies

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

If you have been in a car accident, Shane Smith Law can help. Shane Smith suggests that if you are hurt, that you do not contact the insurance company yourself. Call an attorney and let them contact the insurance company.

If you are not hurt, just make sure that you contact your insurance within 2-3 weeks to let them know that you have been in a car accident but the other person will be paying for it.

Shane Smith Law will help establish the record of what happened, who’s at fault, where should you go for medical attention and many other details that can easily be overlooked. Let their trained professionals help you navigate the terrain of car accidents and injury. IN PAIN? CALL SHANE! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.