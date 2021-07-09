x
Can you wear white after Labor Day?

The style guy Hade E. Robinson shares his dos and don't for white after Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Does the old fashion rule, not to wear “White after Labor” still apply today? The answer is both Yes & No. Evolution of Fashion has permitted White after Labor Day based on a few factors.

The shade of white & Fabric

-Winter Whites, Ivory & cream are the most popular in the fall and winter

-Fabrics have also given “approval” to true white in the fall and winter

-Denim, wools, cotton twills, and heavy fabric blends.       

White shoes MUST also be considered

  • Women
    • No true white pumps or sandals – but off white are appropriate
    • White boots and or booties are okay year-round, the fashion industry has made it progressive
  • Men
    • No white shoes ever, unless it’s a sneaker – that’s my personal fashion direction.