Can you wear white after Labor Day?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Does the old fashion rule, not to wear “White after Labor” still apply today? The answer is both Yes & No. Evolution of Fashion has permitted White after Labor Day based on a few factors.
The shade of white & Fabric
-Winter Whites, Ivory & cream are the most popular in the fall and winter
-Fabrics have also given “approval” to true white in the fall and winter
-Denim, wools, cotton twills, and heavy fabric blends.
White shoes MUST also be considered
- Women
- No true white pumps or sandals – but off white are appropriate
- White boots and or booties are okay year-round, the fashion industry has made it progressive
- Men
- No white shoes ever, unless it’s a sneaker – that’s my personal fashion direction.