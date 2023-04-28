A Book that is relatable as it pertains to Mental Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Juliet Kuehnle is the owner and founder of Sun Counseling and Wellness here in charlotte and she is a national board certified counselor and tele mental health provider. She is also the author of the new book "Who You Callin' Crazy: The Journey from Stigma to Therapy in which she offers a little insight into the world of mental health.

This is THE book that finally peels back the curtain, mystery, and stigma around supporting your mental health journey! From this first line on, Who You Callin’ Crazy?! is honest, real, and relatable. Juliet, has been a practicing therapist for over a decade, She is on a mission to end the stigma around therapy and to normalize and elevate the dialogue around mental health. Inspired by the collective experience we all had during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she wrote this book to make our understanding and ownership of how we struggle more than just a moment, but a movement. A movement to support each other in feeling less shame and judgment, and find pathways to more healing, growth, and balance. This is an easy to follow reference guide of sorts with helpful scripts and understandable takeaways. The book has been organized into three parts and encourages readers to jump in wherever they are on their mental health journey:

Part 1: Who You Callin’ Crazy?!

Unpacking myths and misconceptions about mental health, understanding its stigma, and claiming–or reclaiming–what mental health means to you.

Part 2: Maybe I Should Go To Therapy

Answering common questions about therapy and seeking support, like what therapy actually is, what are the common misconceptions, how to know it’s time to go to therapy, how to find a therapist, how to know a therapist is a good fit, how to break up with a therapist, and much more.

Part 3: Yep, I Go To Therapy

A deeper dive into practical tips and takeaways for improving self-awareness; a little taste of therapy, if you will, that you can take back to your own therapist.