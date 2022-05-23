CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Raising kids can be frustrating especially wen they lie. Here with more is Board Certified Cognitive Specialist, Beatrice Moise with more.
We all have done it, lie but the question today is "Why do kids lie and how should parents handle this behavior.?" There are several reason that kids could look at you with those beautiful eyes and lie right to your face. Here are several:
Here are some common reasons
- Avoid punishment- they don’t want the time out or spanking associated with telling the truth. It’s a way to protect themselves from punishment.
- New behavior based on age – growing up is especially difficult and you want kids to be imaginative i.e lie. Its apart of their growth cycle. the lying Toddler is just using their imagination. We want
- Gain approval – gaining approval from parents is so important. Not letting mom and dad down is another reason to lie. They don’t want to lose your trust.
What can parents do to manage and help guide kids in a positive direction?
- Not every lie needs to be addressed – sometimes it’s best not to address every single lie your child may feel as if they can do anything right. You want to correct behavior not exacerbate it.
- Improve parent-child communication by not overreacting – talk with your child and it is so important to stay calm in control and don’t over react
- An appropriate consequence to match the tone of the lie – this is extremely important to not over punish for minor infractions.
For more information visit Beatricemoise.com