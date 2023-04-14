Why Estate Planning is important

McIntyre Elder Law explains how estate planning protects assets

This morning in our Senior Spotlight, we focused on Why Estate Planning is Right for You and Your Family.

We were joined by Greg McIntyre & Brenton Begley from McIntyre Elder Law, and began our conversation with the basics of estate planning.

Attorneys Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley explaining why estate planning is good for you and how it can help protect your assets.

McIntyre also discussed some of the emotional conversations he's had to have with people who did not have an estate plan. He tells us, it can add a lot of worry and stress to people if they don't have a plan in place.

We also discussed some misconceptions people have about estate planning. The attorneys telling us, often times people think estate planning is going to be super expensive, when in reality - planning early can help you down the road. Clients who have estate plans with McIntyre Elder Law get a free review every year.

