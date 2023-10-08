Why it's important to exchange information after an accident, sponsored by Shane Smith Law

Attorney Shane Smith can help if you have been in a car wreck

Attorney Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down why it is so important to exchange information after a car wreck.

Smith says they recommend exchanging information so you know which insurance company to contact. That way you are not relying on the other person to file the claim which they may or may not do.

If the other person does not want to swap information, you should call the police. Take a picture of their tag because they legally obligated to solve this issue.

