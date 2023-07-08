Why you should never talk to insurance companies after a crash, without an attorney- Sponsored by Shane Smith Law

Attorney, Shane Smith explains why talking to insurance companies without a lawyer is never a good idea

In Today's Legal Matter with Shane Smith Law, we focused on insurance companies, following a crash.

Our question today: if an insurance company reaches out to me, what should I do? Should I talk to them, should I not talk to them?

Attorney Shane Smith says: "if you're my client, I tell you, don't talk to them at all because we don't want anything to be misinterpreted or you be trapped or confused..we're going to say let us talk to them."

Smith adds: "if you haven't hired us yet, only talk to insurance companies, about the damage to your car, don't go into how the accident occurred, don't go into anything about the other driver, or physical injuries, stick to the damage on the car."

Smith also tells us often times these companies might try and trick you, to get you talking about all kinds of stuff...he says, don't be fooled - that's why you should call us at Shane Smith Law.

It's not uncommon, for conversations with insurance companies to be recorded, sometimes insurance agents will want to talk to you, then add "let's do a recorded statement." Smith says don't agree to that, the company or agent, may accuse you of wording something different, or appearing to change the chain of events - then they can turn and try and use that against you.

