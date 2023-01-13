Wildcard Weekend is here!

Mia and Eugene's Football Fun Picks roll into the playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday that means time to talk football - and not just any football, "Wildcard Weekend"

This weekend, Mia and Eugene have "5" games they're watching closely.

Ravens at the Bengals

Dolphins in Buffalo

Chargers in Jacksonville

Seahawks at the 49ers

Giants in Minnesota

Here are Eugene's picks:

Bengals, Bills, Chargers, Seahawks, Giants

Here are Mia's picks:

Ravens, Bills, Jaguars, 49ers, Vikings

Well the weeks leading up to the playoffs were a little rough on Mia, she started pulling some wins and inched closer and closer to catching Eugene's record. As we go into the playoffs they both start with a clean slate. Will be interesting to see how they do over the weekend.

As hard as it seems the countdown is on to the Big Game - to see who will come out on top in the NFL for the 2022-2023 season.

