Fine jewelry for any occasion

Windsor Jewelers in Southpark share some of their top pieces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Ben Simon from Windsor Jewelers stopped by "Charlotte Today" to share some of the special pieces in his store for Easter, and Mother's Day.

As Ben pointed out, there doesn't have to be a special occasion to pick out a special piece of jewelry. If you're not sure what you are looking for, Windsor Jewelers can help you find the perfect piece.

They also have special events with guest designers: this weekend Charles Krypell (artist based in New York) will be in the store for a meet and greet..and will fill the store with his work.

If you stop by this weekend: Friday April 15th or Saturday April 16th and mention Charlotte Today you can get 20% one of his pieces.