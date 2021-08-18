Celebrate two wine holidays in the month of August

National Pinot Noir Day and National Red Wine Day are both in the month of August, and Davidson Wine Co has great choices to celebrate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Pinot Noir Day and National Red Wine Day are both in the month of August, and Davidson Wine Co has great choices to celebrate.

First is National Pinot Noir Day on August 18th. Pinot Noir is high in acidity and lower in tannins which makes it go very well with food. Davidson Wine Co has a great Pinot Noir blend you can enjoy on this holiday.

National Red Wine Day is also in August on August 28th. This is a great day to celebrate with a glass of red wine that you know, or try something different!

For more information on Davidson Wine go online to davidsonwineco.com.