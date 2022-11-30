Wines for the holidays

Lindsey Williams from Davidson Wine shares great wines to sip on this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning on Charlotte Today, Lindsey Williams from Davidson Wine stopped by to share some of her favorite wines to pop open this holiday season.

On the show Williams shared: a brut, a Pino Noir, and a Mulled Wine.

Williams tells us "The Max - Chilean Pinot Noir - universal wine for holiday meals."

Mulled wine with Malbec is also another festive option.

People also love a little bubbly with celebrating - she suggests Brut Sparkling - it's great to sip on and a great gift to bring to a party because nobody like to show up empty handed.

Still unsure what to buy, what to gift...you can always stop by Davidson Wine Company for some insight.

To learn more about the wines she showcased and others they have available head to davidsonwinecompany.com

Davidson Wine Co. is owned and operated by Lindsey Williams. According to her website: Lindsey is a lawyer turned winemaker who resides in Davidson with her husband Aerik, son Max and frenchton Simone. Born and raised in Ohio, she discovered a deep appreciation of wine later in life. Davidson Wine Co., was started out of the desire to bring affordable and locally made wine options to the Town.

