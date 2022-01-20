Winter plant protection

When the weather gets cold and its starts to snow, that’s not all bad. In fact the snow says Gilman “ acts as a natural insulator to protect the plant and soil.” If it gets too cold, plants have a way of pulling water out of themselves so that they don’t freeze. Tree also can withstand the temperature change as well as Ivy. Now for plants like annuals that may not survive the cold you can cover them or bring them inside the garage for protection. As the weathers warms up you can them put them back outside. If you have any doubts consult your local nursery or you can check NC State website or UNCC Botanical Gardens website for more information.