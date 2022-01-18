Winter Weather driving can be tricky, AAA Carolinas talks tips to keep you safe

AAA Carolinas tips and tricks to driving in winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to driving in winter weather, it can be tricky. If you drive too fast, you may slip and slide, and end up off the road.

Bridges and overpasses tend to freeze first, it's always best to take is slow when driving. If your car does start to slide, you want to take your foot off the brakes and gas...never speed up or slam on the brakes.